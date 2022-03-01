Residents have been panic buying fearing an imminent lockdown.Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: lack of clarity from Hong Kong officials on citywide lockdown for mass testing has helped fuel panic buying, experts warn

  • Officials have given out different messages about measure, sowing seeds of distrust even before residents stripped supermarket shelves bare, experts say
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam had issued a call for calm as early as Monday afternoon but most people did not hear it at the time

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:46pm, 1 Mar, 2022

