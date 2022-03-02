Delegates from DAB have said that they will propose the creation of platforms in bay area cities to help stranded Hongkongers sort out cross-border issues. Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest pro-establishment party to propose measures at top state meetings for residents to manage cross-border affairs
- Proposal is among 21 initiatives to be put forward at meetings of mainland China’s top legislature and advisory body
- DAB chairwoman Starry Lee also calls for changes to cash flow across border to help Hongkongers purchase properties in mainland
Topic | Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Delegates from DAB have said that they will propose the creation of platforms in bay area cities to help stranded Hongkongers sort out cross-border issues. Felix Wong