A view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s two most important annual conferences will begin on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s two most important annual conferences will begin on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong /  Politics

About half of Hong Kong delegates set to miss ‘two sessions’ over Covid-19, say chances of virtual presence ‘slim’ due to confidentiality concerns

  • Only 17 of 36 local deputies of National People’s Congress and about half of 202 delegates invited to advisory body’s conference flew from Shenzhen to Beijing on Thursday
  • Analysts say Beijing cares instead how delegates will use political influence outside meetings to facilitate mainland Chinese efforts to curb city’s infection surge

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:30am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s two most important annual conferences will begin on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
A view of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China’s two most important annual conferences will begin on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE