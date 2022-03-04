A group of US lawmakers have pointedly asked banking giant HSBC whether any of its actions have undermined Hongkongers’ rights and freedoms. Photo: Felix Wong
US lawmakers demand HSBC explain decision to freeze accounts of Hong Kong opposition activists, groups
- In a letter, the lawmakers also pointedly ask the banking giant whether its actions have contributed to the erosion of Hongkongers’ rights and freedoms
- The letter says the bank’s answers will assist in the oversight of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which allows for sanctions on those who undermine human rights and democracy in the city
