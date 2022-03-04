Chairman Wang Yang delivers a work report during the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Chairman Wang Yang delivers a work report during the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
‘Two sessions’ 2022: chief of China’s top advisory body urges Hong Kong delegates to contribute ideas on Covid-19 fight, patriotic education for young people

  • In opening session of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, chairman Wang Yang also calls on members to support Hong Kong’s electoral changes
  • Wang says national advisers must improve on ‘quality and standard’ of their advice, connections with the people and sense of responsibility

Natalie Wong
Updated: 8:44pm, 4 Mar, 2022

