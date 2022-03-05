The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the opening session of the NPC. Photo: AFP
The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the opening session of the NPC. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Two sessions’ 2022: Premier Li Keqiang vows focus on Hong Kong’s prosperity through integration with mainland China, in departure from usual stance against foreign forces

  • State official was delivering his latest work report at nation’s annual parliamentary sessions, but left out common theme last year of foreign interference
  • Headcount of city delegates to sessions severely affected by local Covid-19 crisis

Topic |   Two Sessions 2022 (Lianghui)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:58am, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the opening session of the NPC. Photo: AFP
The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, ahead of the opening session of the NPC. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE