To keep its ambulance service running, the Fire Services Department has redeployed some staff. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus: Hong Kong immigration officers hit hardest as 9,400 government employees are infected with Covid-19 since January

  • Government departments redeploy manpower to keep essential services running amid staff shortages
  • Police suspend training to free up officers, fire service recalls retired ambulance personnel

Sammy Heung and Christy Leung

Updated: 8:12pm, 5 Mar, 2022

