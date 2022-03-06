Mainland Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng. Photo: CCTV
‘Whatever Hong Kong needs, Beijing provides’: Chinese vice-premier pledges support for city’s ongoing battle against coronavirus

  • Mainland Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng meets with Hong Kong delegates from the country’s top advisory body, urges prioritised care for infected elders
  • Delegate says state leader spoke for 45 minutes, relayed concerns of Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top mainland officials

Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:42pm, 6 Mar, 2022

