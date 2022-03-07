Norman Chan founded the Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre in March 2006. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Bauhinia think tank bows out after 16 years, a sign of research centres’ waning influence, lack of support
- Analysts say exit underscores limited room for think tanks to develop in a city where policymaking has been dominated by officials
- Researchers at centre linked to former leader Donald Tsang ‘proud and emotional’ as time runs out
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Norman Chan founded the Bauhinia Foundation Research Centre in March 2006. Photo: Nora Tam