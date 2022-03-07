Vice Premier Han Zheng has told local delegates to the National People’s Congress that Hong Kong must take steps to curb Covid-19 deaths. Photo: AP
Chinese state leader calls on Hong Kong to take ‘strong, decisive’ measures to curb coronavirus death rate

  • Vice-Premier Han Zheng delivered the instructions in a meeting with 17 of Hong Kong’s delegates to the National People’s Congress
  • Han also said he hoped reports that local private hospitals were reluctant to treat Covid-19 patients were ‘fake news’, according to the delegation’s spokesman

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:07pm, 7 Mar, 2022

Vice Premier Han Zheng has told local delegates to the National People’s Congress that Hong Kong must take steps to curb Covid-19 deaths. Photo: AP
