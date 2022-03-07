The National People’s Congress is holding its annual meeting in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese state leader tells Hong Kong politicians to support local government in tackling problems, but is there a hidden message for city chief?

  • Vice-Premier Han Zheng also urges Hong Kong’s pro-establishment camp to help government further integrate city with the nation’s development plans
  • Analysts say that while these are requirements for local politicians, Han has also effectively updated Beijing’s expectations of the city’s leader

