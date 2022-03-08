China’s National flag and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s flag in East Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Beijing to ‘improve’ system for ruling Hong Kong, devise ‘legal weapons’ to counter foreign forces
- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress, pledged to ‘implement the legal system and enforcement mechanism’ by which the city could safeguard national security
- He also lauded Beijing’s ‘patriots-only’ overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system as having ‘heralded a new age in which the city’s prosperity and stability is secured’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
