A top Beijing official has said that the “one country, two systems” principle for governing Hong Kong will continue past 2047. Photo: Winson Wong
A top Beijing official has said that the “one country, two systems” principle for governing Hong Kong will continue past 2047. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Two sessions’: top Beijing official says Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy won’t be undermined by central government

  • The director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office told a group of local delegates to the nation’s top advisory body that the ‘one country, two systems’ model would persist beyond 2047
  • On Tuesday, another top official had pledged to ‘improve’ Beijing’s system for exercising ‘comprehensive jurisdiction’ over the city, raising questions about the future of the governing principle

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:28pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A top Beijing official has said that the “one country, two systems” principle for governing Hong Kong will continue past 2047. Photo: Winson Wong
A top Beijing official has said that the “one country, two systems” principle for governing Hong Kong will continue past 2047. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE