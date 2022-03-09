Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a news conference at government headquarters in Tamar on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a news conference at government headquarters in Tamar on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader to update public daily on Covid-19 work until ‘battle is won’

  • Carrie Lam revamps approach in communicating latest developments to residents following warnings from Beijing to step up efforts to contain health crisis
  • As ‘commander-in-chief’ of battle against Omicron outbreak, she says it’s her job to deliver ‘authoritative answers to public’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:16pm, 9 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a news conference at government headquarters in Tamar on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Chief Executive Carrie Lam delivers a news conference at government headquarters in Tamar on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE