Edward Lau says he was approached in an apparent scam in which an unknown person offered him a “standing committee” seat for HK$500,000. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmaker targeted in scam offering ‘standing committee’ spot in exchange for ‘service fee’
- Edward Lau says he was contacted by someone claiming to work for Beijing’s liaison office in the city who offered him the national-level post for HK$500,000
- The person also claimed that Lau’s fellow lawmaker Kenneth Fok had agreed to the terms, a claim Fok denied when Lau contacted him
Topic | Hong Kong politics
