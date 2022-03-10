Edward Lau says he was approached in an apparent scam in which an unknown person offered him a “standing committee” seat for HK$500,000. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmaker targeted in scam offering ‘standing committee’ spot in exchange for ‘service fee’

  • Edward Lau says he was contacted by someone claiming to work for Beijing’s liaison office in the city who offered him the national-level post for HK$500,000
  • The person also claimed that Lau’s fellow lawmaker Kenneth Fok had agreed to the terms, a claim Fok denied when Lau contacted him

Chris Lau
Updated: 4:47pm, 10 Mar, 2022

