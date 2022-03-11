Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Politics

Premier Li Keqiang sets out Beijing’s stance on postponement of Hong Kong chief executive race: it must be ‘strictly’ in line with Basic Law

  • Premier also details Beijing’s expectations of Hong Kong government, emphasising three priorities state leaders have spelled out in various ways in recent months
  • Administration told to unite and lead residents to continue developing economy, improve people’s livelihoods and strengthen city’s status as an international hub

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:09pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung
Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE