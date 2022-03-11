Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung
Premier Li Keqiang sets out Beijing’s stance on postponement of Hong Kong chief executive race: it must be ‘strictly’ in line with Basic Law
- Premier also details Beijing’s expectations of Hong Kong government, emphasising three priorities state leaders have spelled out in various ways in recent months
- Administration told to unite and lead residents to continue developing economy, improve people’s livelihoods and strengthen city’s status as an international hub
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Beijing has set out its expectations of the Hong Kong government. Photo: Sun Yeung