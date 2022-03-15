Coronavirus patients wait outside the accident and emergency department of Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Former senior official says Hong Kong government’s ‘many shortcomings’ exposed by coronavirus pandemic
- ‘This anti-epidemic battle exposed all kinds of administrative deficiencies, and weakened some people’s confidence in the government,’ says former commerce minister Frederick Ma
- Ma identified executive failings, a severe housing shortage, an ageing population and an over-reliance on the financial industry as major issues facing Hong Kong
