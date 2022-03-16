Hongkongers enjoy the harbourfront in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
‘I am angry’: residents locked down in mainland China blame Hong Kong for sending over Covid-19 infections while taking in much-needed aid

  • Posts on mainland social media note that while residents in Shenzhen and Dongguan are locked down for testing, Hongkongers are out shopping and hitting the beach
  • They accuse the financial capital of being slow to curb infections and sending cases over the shared border

Natalie WongLilian Cheng
Updated: 7:30am, 16 Mar, 2022

