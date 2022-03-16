Hong Kong’s Legislative Council approved a HK$270.4 billion (US$34.5 billion) provisional funding request on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Legco approves HK$270.4 billion provisional funding request, some lawmakers say amount ‘very high’
- Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu says funding will keep government afloat in the interim
- Amount also includes HK$66.4 billion for consumption voucher scheme, HK$12 billion for anti-pandemic efforts and HK$22 billion for Hospital Authority
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council approved a HK$270.4 billion (US$34.5 billion) provisional funding request on Wednesday. Photo: Robert Ng