Mainland Chinese medical professionals enter AsiaWorld-Expo to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Leading news outlet ‘deeply sorry’ over reporter’s question to Hong Kong leader about complaint mechanism for visiting mainland Chinese medical staff

  • Now News apologises after some in pro-Beijing camp accuse its reporter of hate speech by asking how Covid-19 patients should file any complaints over visiting medical professionals
  • Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying asks whether journalist was being malicious, while Hong Kong Journalists’ Association calls apology regrettable

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:41pm, 17 Mar, 2022

