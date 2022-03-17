Mainland Chinese medical professionals enter AsiaWorld-Expo to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Jelly Tse
Leading news outlet ‘deeply sorry’ over reporter’s question to Hong Kong leader about complaint mechanism for visiting mainland Chinese medical staff
- Now News apologises after some in pro-Beijing camp accuse its reporter of hate speech by asking how Covid-19 patients should file any complaints over visiting medical professionals
- Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying asks whether journalist was being malicious, while Hong Kong Journalists’ Association calls apology regrettable
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Mainland Chinese medical professionals enter AsiaWorld-Expo to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Jelly Tse