Hong Kong leader makes personal plea for end to divisive comments about medical workers from mainland China aiding Covid-19 fight

  • Carrie Lam calls for greater understanding by public and media over work being carried out by the visiting doctors, nurses and other health care professionals
  • Her appeal comes after chart showing breakdown of duties for nurses at AsiaWorld-Expo circulates online and further fuels debate over their treatment

Chris LauElizabeth Cheung
Updated: 7:49pm, 18 Mar, 2022

