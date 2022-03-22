Residents take a tram ride in Hong Kong. Photo: Jelly Tse
A game changer? Hong Kong leader performs ‘difficult balancing act’ on easing strict Covid-19 measures
- Lifting of flight ban partly result of rare plea from more than half of Carrie Lam’s de facto cabinet in an attempt to retain city’s status as international finance hub, sources say
- Observers say they expect Lam to continue to face mounting pressure on whether administration is decoupling from mainland’s dynamic zero-Covid strategy
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
