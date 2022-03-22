Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho. Nora Tam
Coronavirus: what about mass testing? Outspoken lawmaker considers no-confidence motion against Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam over policy U-turn
- If Junius Ho’s motion is tabled it will be first one initiated by pro-establishment legislator against a chief executive since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997
- But his idea has received a lukewarm response so far, with no Legislative Council members openly supporting the move and one calling it a ‘political stunt’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho. Nora Tam