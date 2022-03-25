(From left) John Lee, Carrie Lam and Paul Chan hold a briefing on anti-pandemic policies earlier this week. Photo: Pool
(From left) John Lee, Carrie Lam and Paul Chan hold a briefing on anti-pandemic policies earlier this week. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong /  Politics

Guessing game on potential Hong Kong chief executive candidates goes into overdrive with ministers’ names touted

  • With about 10 days to the start of the nomination period, speculation on likely contenders for May 8 election has grown this week
  • City’s No 2 John Lee, finance chief Paul Chan the latest names floated in political circles; ex-leader CY Leung and Regina Ip also mentioned as potential candidates

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Natalie WongLilian ChengTony Cheung
Natalie Wong Lilian Cheng and Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:00am, 25 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) John Lee, Carrie Lam and Paul Chan hold a briefing on anti-pandemic policies earlier this week. Photo: Pool
(From left) John Lee, Carrie Lam and Paul Chan hold a briefing on anti-pandemic policies earlier this week. Photo: Pool
READ FULL ARTICLE