Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee Ka-chiu and Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong election authority confirms May 8 as date for chief executive race

  • Nomination period will run from April 3 to 16 and hopefuls must submit completed forms by 5pm on April 14
  • Carrie Lam says she has not received any resignation letter from her ministers and sidesteps question on chances of being Beijing’s preferred candidate

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:46pm, 25 Mar, 2022

