Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader asks for help to persuade Beijing to resume quarantine-free cross-border travel after outbreak subsides

  • Carrie Lam says in virtual meeting with pro-Beijing politicians that Hong Kong is caught ‘in a dilemma’ between meeting zero-Covid expectations and business interests
  • Lam calls for national lawmakers, political advisers to promote communication with mainland authorities and central government to boost chances of border reopening

Tony Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:23pm, 28 Mar, 2022

