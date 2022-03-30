The UK will withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
breaking | National security law: British judicial body to withdraw judges from Hong Kong’s top court
- UK Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed, Vice-President Lord Patrick Hodge resign from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal with immediate effect
- British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab express support for decision, criticise ‘erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong’
