The UK will withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
The UK will withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | National security law: British judicial body to withdraw judges from Hong Kong’s top court

  • UK Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed, Vice-President Lord Patrick Hodge resign from Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal with immediate effect
  • British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab express support for decision, criticise ‘erosion of liberty and democracy in Hong Kong’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:47pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UK will withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
The UK will withdraw its judges from Hong Kong’s top court. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE