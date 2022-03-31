Chief Executive Carrie Lam lashed out at Britain on Thursday over its decision to withdraw two judges from a Hong Kong court. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader accuses Britain of ‘meddling’ with judicial independence, says decision to withdraw judges ‘politically planned’

  • Carrie Lam said it was ‘obvious that there are executive authorities or politicians who want to override the judiciary’
  • She also called Britain’s stated concerns over the Beijing-imposed national security law ‘disturbing’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:50pm, 31 Mar, 2022

