Andrew Li presided over Hong Kong’s judiciary from 1997 to 2010. Photo: Nora Tam
Former Hong Kong chief justice calls on city to prepare for fewer overseas judges serving in top court, says it should not affect high standards
- Andrew Li, who presided over the judiciary from 1997 to 2010, says it is ‘regrettable’ the UK has withdrawn its two serving judges from Court of Final Appeal
- Departure of the two UK judges will not affect quality of Court of Final Appeal given considerable depth of talent in judiciary, Li adds
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Andrew Li presided over Hong Kong’s judiciary from 1997 to 2010. Photo: Nora Tam