British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has slammed the national security law in her six-monthly report. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong’s political, legal system has deteriorated beyond acceptable point for British judges to serve in top court: UK foreign minister
- Liz Truss doubles down on recent withdrawal of two judges from city’s top court, slamming national security law in latest six-monthly report
- Hong Kong leader earlier called judges’ exits ‘disturbing’ and ‘politically planned’
