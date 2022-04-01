Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam heads to Shenzhen to discuss chief executive election, anti-pandemic efforts: sources
- Multiple sources say Lam had left for the mainland on Friday, with one adding she met Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
- Lam cancelled her daily Covid-19 press briefing on Friday morning, with her office attributing the move to ‘a change in schedule arrangements’
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So