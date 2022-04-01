Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam heads to Shenzhen to discuss chief executive election, anti-pandemic efforts: sources

  • Multiple sources say Lam had left for the mainland on Friday, with one adding she met Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
  • Lam cancelled her daily Covid-19 press briefing on Friday morning, with her office attributing the move to ‘a change in schedule arrangements’

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Lilian ChengWilliam ZhengGary Cheung
Lilian Cheng William Zheng and Gary Cheung

Updated: 5:48pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So
Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE