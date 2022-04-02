A source has said former city leader Leung Chun-ying is gearing up for the election race, while another insider warns against counting out incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor. Photo: Winson Wong
All quiet on Hong Kong’s election front: talk of one-horse race, but no sign yet of serious contenders to be city leader
- Beijing stays quiet on favoured candidate, but more now believe it prefers a no-contest race
- Former leader Leung Chun-ying said to be poised for comeback, but no ruling out bid by current city leader Carrie Lam yet
