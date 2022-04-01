‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong
Report on Hong Kong’s ‘deteriorating liberties’ outlines ‘truth’: US consul general
- Hanscom Smith says US State Department report is ‘not confrontational’ and maintains ‘a very consistent policy in supporting Hong Kong’ in interview with Post
- ‘The idea that somehow everything’s the same in Hong Kong and it’s business as usual, simply is not the case,’ diplomat says
‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong