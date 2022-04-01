‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Report on Hong Kong’s ‘deteriorating liberties’ outlines ‘truth’: US consul general

  • Hanscom Smith says US State Department report is ‘not confrontational’ and maintains ‘a very consistent policy in supporting Hong Kong’ in interview with Post
  • ‘The idea that somehow everything’s the same in Hong Kong and it’s business as usual, simply is not the case,’ diplomat says

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:57pm, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong
‘Deteriorating liberties’ report on Hong Kong outlines ‘truth’, says top US envoy Hanscom Smith. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE