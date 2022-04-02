Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has remained coy on her bid for a second term. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has remained coy on her bid for a second term. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: city will explore ways to exempt hopefuls from social-distancing curbs ahead of coming poll

  • Incumbent leader Carrie Lam makes comments but remains coy over her own bid for re-election, declining also to reveal details of Shenzhen trip a day before
  • She confirms that race will proceed as planned on May 8, adding that further delays are unfeasible

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:42pm, 2 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has remained coy on her bid for a second term. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has remained coy on her bid for a second term. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE