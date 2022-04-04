A building with subdivided flats in Sham Shui Po. The new Housing Bureau would be devoted to resolving the city’s serious housing shortage. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus battle before reforms: Hong Kong’s fifth wave pushes Carrie Lam’s ambitious government overhaul to the back burner

  • ‘Little time to prepare for bureau shake-up’ as whole government is focused on fighting Covid-19
  • Lam’s blueprint delayed but not dead, chief executive-elect will have to decide next moves

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:00am, 4 Apr, 2022

