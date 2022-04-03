Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: nomination period begins as city leader defends exemption for hopefuls from social-distancing curbs
- Two-week nomination period begins, with no political heavyweights stepping forward and Carrie Lam saying it is ‘not an appropriate time’ to reveal her personal intentions yet
- Lam says exemption for chief executive hopefuls is necessary so that they can seek votes from Election Committee members
