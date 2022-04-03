Deng Zhonghua has been endorsed as the new president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies. Photo: Handout
Former senior official of Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs installed as chief of mainland China think tank
- Deng Zhonghua, 60, endorsed as new president of Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a notice on its website reveals
- Deng, an expert in international law, was previously deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office
