Deng Zhonghua has been endorsed as the new president of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies. Photo: Handout
Former senior official of Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs installed as chief of mainland China think tank

  • Deng Zhonghua, 60, endorsed as new president of Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a notice on its website reveals
  • Deng, an expert in international law, was previously deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 9:43pm, 3 Apr, 2022

