Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced she will not be seeking another term as the city’s leader. Photo: Pool
breaking | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term, says decision ‘entirely’ based on family considerations
- The Hong Kong chief executive added that she had not received any resignations from officials mounting bids for top job
- Sources previously said Chief Secretary John Lee will run for the city’s highest office
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced she will not be seeking another term as the city’s leader. Photo: Pool