Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced she will not be seeking another term as the city’s leader. Photo: Pool
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek a second term, says decision ‘entirely’ based on family considerations

  • The Hong Kong chief executive added that she had not received any resignations from officials mounting bids for top job
  • Sources previously said Chief Secretary John Lee will run for the city’s highest office

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Updated: 12:22pm, 4 Apr, 2022

