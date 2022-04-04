Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: AP
A legacy cut short or a leader who cultivated her downfall? Political veterans give mixed report card for Hong Kong’s first female leader
- Lawmakers, aides and others who worked closely with the chief executive reflect on her five years in power
- They describe her as dedicated and extremely hardworking, while noting she was faced with unprecedented challenges and the public simply became ‘fed up’
Topic | Carrie Lam
