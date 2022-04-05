Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and then security chief John Lee in July 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing anxious for Hong Kong’s chief executive race to produce loyal leader to unite city, quash infighting, stay focused on Covid fight: analysts

  • No 2 John Lee receptive to pro-establishment views on public initiatives, but could also be tough on pushing through key policies for city, experts argue
  • Beijing may also value Lee’s absolute loyalty as seasoned police officer, former pro-establishment lawmaker says

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:00am, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
