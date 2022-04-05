John Lee (left), Hong Kong’s current No 2 official, is tipped to run for the coming leadership race in a one-horse contest after incumbent leader Carrie Lam (right) announced she would not seek re-election. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: ‘one-person show’ expected for coming poll, adviser says
- Exco member Ip Kwok-him says move by incumbent leader Carrie Lam not to seek re-election understandable after ‘heavy blow’ to reputation recently
- Chief Secretary John Lee is currently sole heavyweight tipped to run
