John Lee (left), Hong Kong’s current No 2 official, is tipped to run for the coming leadership race in a one-horse contest after incumbent leader Carrie Lam (right) announced she would not seek re-election. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: ‘one-person show’ expected for coming poll, adviser says

  • Exco member Ip Kwok-him says move by incumbent leader Carrie Lam not to seek re-election understandable after ‘heavy blow’ to reputation recently
  • Chief Secretary John Lee is currently sole heavyweight tipped to run

Nadia Lam
Updated: 12:38pm, 5 Apr, 2022

