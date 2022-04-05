Hong Kong’s legislature passed a record 46 bills in the past year, more than double than during any previous years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s legislature passed a record 46 bills in the past year, more than double than during any previous years. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Legco president Andrew Leung lauds return to ‘rationality’ after most productive year yet for lawmakers

  • Legco president Andrew Leung says ‘the long unseen rationality and order’ has returned to the legislature in annual review
  • A record 46 bills were passed in the past year, more than double any previous years

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:38pm, 5 Apr, 2022

