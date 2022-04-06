All of Hong Kong’s four chief executives since returning to Chinese rule have left their posts with significantly lower approval ratings. Photo: Winson Wong
The kryptonite of Hong Kong leaders since 1997? Trying to balance local interests with Beijing’s
- Outgoing Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the key role of leaders was understanding the ‘dual accountability’ to the Hong Kong people and the central government
- But as one analyst argues: ‘Whenever they tried hard to please both sides, they often pleased neither and failed hard”
Topic | Hong Kong politics
All of Hong Kong’s four chief executives since returning to Chinese rule have left their posts with significantly lower approval ratings. Photo: Winson Wong