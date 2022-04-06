Hong Kong’s No 2 official, John Lee, will be the only candidate in this year’s leadership race with Beijing’s backing, according to a source. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: No 2 official John Lee will be only candidate with Beijing’s blessing, sources say

  • A source said Beijing’s liaison office informed Election Committee members of the decision during meetings on Wednesday morning
  • John Lee went to Shenzhen last Friday, the same day incumbent leader Carrie Lam had travelled there to meet state leader Xia Baolong, source says

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:23am, 6 Apr, 2022

