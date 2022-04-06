INTRODUCTION

Hong Kong No 2 official John Lee Ka-chiu met the press on Wednesday evening after tendering his resignation earlier in the day to pave the way for a run in next month’s chief executive election.

In a statement, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said she had received the resignation tendered by Lee and had submitted it to the central government. Lee has been on leave with immediate effect.

His resignation came hours after officials from Beijing’s liaison office told a group of the city’s political elites that Lee would be the sole candidate endorsed by the central government in the leadership race, according to a source.