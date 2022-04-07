Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee attracted backers and critics during long climb from police inspector to No 2 official

  • Chief Secretary Lee is putting together a team for a possible run at Hong Kong’s top job next month, several sources have told the Post
  • While some have previously questioned whether his background fully prepared him for his role as the No 2 official, Lee appears to have secured the support of perhaps the most important constituent of all – Beijing

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee and Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE