Many in the business community saw Beijing’s endorsement of John Lee Ka-chiu as putting emphasis on national security. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Reliable’, but limited financial exposure: mixed reaction from business community to John Lee as Hong Kong’s next potential leader
- Many see Beijing’s backing of Lee as a sign that national security would take top priority
- They expressed hope that Hong Kong’s No 2 official would be friendly to the business community in a bid to sustain the city’s place as a global financial hub
