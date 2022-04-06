Some 200 guests were said to have attended Witman Hung’s birthday party. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ‘partygate’: 6 guests fined for breaching Covid-19 rules at controversial birthday bash attended by top officials, lawmakers

  • Celebration for political figure Witman Hung in January caused an uproar, as just days earlier health officials had urged public to avoid large gatherings
  • Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announces penalties after concluding probe, but does not reveal identities of offenders, citing protection of ‘personal data’

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:44am, 7 Apr, 2022

