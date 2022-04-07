Chief executive hopeful John Lee has reportedly tapped pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung to run his campaign. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee taps National People’s Congress Standing Committee member to run campaign, source says
- Standing committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung declined to say what role he would play in the campaign, but confirmed he supported Lee
- Lee, meanwhile, is setting up is campaign headquarters at the Central Plaza office tower in Wan Chai
