Chief executive hopeful John Lee has reportedly tapped pro-Beijing heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung to run his campaign. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee taps National People’s Congress Standing Committee member to run campaign, source says

  • Standing committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung declined to say what role he would play in the campaign, but confirmed he supported Lee
  • Lee, meanwhile, is setting up is campaign headquarters at the Central Plaza office tower in Wan Chai

Tony CheungLilian ChengChris Lau
Updated: 12:43pm, 7 Apr, 2022

