City leader Carrie Lam has shrugged off Beijing’s silence over her decision to avoid seeking re-election. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam shrugs off Beijing’s silence over decision to forgo election bid, avoids naming new No 2

  • Sharp contrast between Beijing’s response to city leader Carrie Lam’s decision and reaction to departure of her predecessor Leung Chun-ying in 2016
  • Lam stops short of naming new chief secretary to replace John Lee, says central government to decide

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 6:55pm, 7 Apr, 2022

